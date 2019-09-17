GREENSBURG – Art on the Square Gallery is sponsoring its fourth annual Bonsai Contest and Show this weekend as a unique addition to an event that has celebrated all things Greensburg for 40 years now, the annual Greensburg Fall Festival on the historic Downtown Square.
The event is scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday, the 21st and the 22nd, and will be topped off by a bonsai worskshop, 2 to 4 p.m. on the 22nd featuring instruction by noted Indianapolis bonsai artist Scott Yelich, who will be sharing his techniques working with Ficus and other tropicals.
When one researches the term “bonsai,” many sources are available. However, the clearest and most exact definition, and the entire point of the beautiful display this weekend at the gallery is, according to Stephen Orr in the New York Times, “plants that are grown in shallow containers following the precise tenets of bonsai pruning and training, resulting in an artful miniature replica of a full-grown tree in nature.”
Greensburg native Dr. Hank Martin is an avid student of the ancient art of bonsai, and when one walks through the garden paradise that is his back yard, one sees his passion for the ancient Japanese tradition on full display.
Martin has created a summer retreat in his back yard, complete with shady, inviting nooks, comfortable furniture, a babbling coy pond, and perennials that are charmingly out of time and pleasantly out of place. He displays and works on his bonsai there.
“This Blue Spruce has needles that are much shorter, but its growth is stunted because it lives in a very marshy, acidic environment,” Martin said as he points to one of his experiments (as he calls them), beautifully displayed among the rushes and other flora he has used to fill his garden.
“It’s almost a boggy environment, and it was much different when I bought it six years ago. When I had my teacher come through, he helped me do its initial styling” Martin said.
He has studied and worked with bonsai trees for almost 11 years. He points at the miniature display, illustrating how it’s been trained to grow on a stone, sending its roots down into the ground surrounding. He has trained the branches to grow “just this way,” has trimmed the leaves and positioned the stones to satisfy his vision of the scene he is creating. Martin currently has a pomegranate tree bearing a single fruit, among at least a hundred other examples of bonsai creations, all of which he is proud.
“You collect bonsais,” he said. “Many are already very old, so you really just care for them until you pass them on to someone younger. And, it’s a living art. Just like many projects, it’s never finished.”
This particular example (and most of his bonsai) has the look of having grown that way naturally, without the help or training of any gardener.
But therein lies the art.
The United States is wrapped in a bright, colorful patchwork of the various cultures that earn Americans the moniker “melting pot.” Our cultural conscience is a blend of our many heritages, and in comparison to most societies, is in its infancy.
The Japanese society still lives in its homeland, a land that was settled by its native forbears in 1000 BC, and that culture has developed into a thick, rich and pure cornerstone of world culture.
Bonsai, having developed as an art form over 2,500 years ago, is steeped in the rich aesthetics that influence all Japanese society: Imperfection, elegance, subtlety, originality, mystery, discipline, and permanence.
But to the untrained average American eye, it’s just simply beautiful.
This weekend’s bonsai event will represent bonsai artists from around the country, and admission is free to the the public after the judging. Judging will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Entries will be judged in three categories — Conifer, Deciduous and Tropical — and the show is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday with tree pick-up from 4 to 5 p.m..
The show’s adjudicator will be Mike Scheid of the Bonsai Society of Greater Cincinnati.
The artists will compete for one of three purses: $150, $100, and $50 as well as a $100 Peoples’ Choice Award.
The show will be on display from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The bonsai workshop is scheduled at the gallery from 2 to 4 p.m. at a cost of $60 which includes a tree to work on and keep afterward, soil, pots, and the necessary wire for the project.
For more information on the competition or the workshop, visit www.artonthesquaregallery.com.
