RUSHVILLE - Imagine:nation Rush, Inc., Rush County’s art and cultural council, is continuing the tradition started by Billy Ray Goins by hosting the annual Booker T. Washington Golf Outing. The event will be held at Antler Pointe Golf Club on Saturday, Sept. 25, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
“Rush County has certainly felt the huge loss of Billy Ray. He was such an active member of our community and did so much for others. He was instrumental in the renovation of the Booker T building and so many other things locally," Michele Orme, President, imagine:nation Rush, Inc., said.
"Our art council recently became the tenants of the Booker T building and are working to create an art gallery, classroom, and space for community celebrations and events. Part of the proceeds will go toward building upkeep and some cosmetic improvements," Orme said.
Imagine:nation is partnering with the Rushville Parks Department and the local Diversity Council for planning and volunteers for the outing and will be working closely with them for uses for some of the funds to help with local projects.
"We are honored to keep this tradition going and present it in memory of Billy Ray. We are grateful for the involvement of his family members that will be in town for the weekend and gathering for the event. It should be a great day to come out, play some golf, and share memories of Billy Ray," Orme added.
Anyone interested in entering a 4-person team ($250), being a hole sponsor ($100), becoming an event sponsor ($400-includes team fee), or simply making a donation, email imaginenationrush@outlook.com or call Orme at (765) 561-1719.
