Bill Rethlake | Daily NewsThe Daily News is sharing fair booth space in the Commerce Building with not-for-profit Decatur County organizations. Booth space is available by the day, and there is no charge. Sign-up is granted on a first come-first serve basis. To reserve a time, contact Natalie Acra at 812-663-3111 ext. 7034 or email natalie.acra@greensburgdailynews.com.