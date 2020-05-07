BoW approves road closures for Fall Festival

GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Board of Works recently approved a request to close a few stretches of local streets to accommodate the needs of the Tree City Fall Festival.
Mark Carman appeared before the board and requested the temporary road closures.
This year’s festival is scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19. Carman asked for street closures around the square to be commenced no later than 6 a.m. Sept. 18, but said he would like to see the closures begin Sept. 17 due to parking issues around the square.
Carman also asked for street closures for the parade route from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 from N. Broadway Street next to KB Foods and the intersections running south to the square.
“We’re working hard to continue the success over the last few years that we’ve all enjoyed,” Carman said. “We have a large amount of entertainment this year. We have scheduled music to play until 11 p.m. on Friday evening and Saturday evening as well.”
Carman said the Fall Festival is again partnering with Special Olympics for the annual 5K run, and are partnering with Main Street Greensburg for the Tenderloin Throwdown during the festival itself.
“We’re hoping to get through this pandemic, and this [will] be something we can all enjoy in September,” Carman said.
The board unanimously approved the requested street closures for the festival and parade.
Last year, Decatur County residents and guests from near and far flocked to the 40th annual Tree City Fall Festival.
The festival included the crowning of Tree City royalty. Taylor Grammon was crowned Miss Tree City with Caroline Koene as Jr. Miss Tree City. Little Miss Tree City was Gwendolyn Gauck and Little Mr. Tree City was Jonathon Arnett.
The square filled with the music of musician Spencer Niles, and then came the much awaited band Hairbangers Ball.
Hairbangers Ball brought back a sense of 1980s “hair metal,” playing hits such as “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi, “Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue and other tunes that were as nostalgic as they were fun.
Saturday morning began early as the annual Caleb Brown Memorial 5K was held.
The festival is also always full of vendors and welcoming faces to greet visitors during their time wandering around downtown Greensburg.
According to information provided by the Tree City Fall Festival board, in 1978, David Begley, Greensburg Daily News publisher Art Powers, and local attorney Herb Kohler visited Versailles Pumpkin Show and brought home the idea for a festival. The Tree City Fall Festival began the next year and featured the Hoxie Brothers Circus.
The Daily News will provide more information as it relates to this year’s Tree City Fall Festival as it becomes available.
