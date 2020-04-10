DECATUR COUNTY — INDOT contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to begin work next week on a $148,000 box culvert maintenance and repair project on U.S. 421 in Decatur County.
Beginning on or after Wednesday (April 15), temporary traffic signals and a 45 mph speed restriction will be in place south of Greensburg.
Crews will complete repairs on two structures, located approximately 7.5 miles and 6 miles north of Ind. 229, near CR 400 S. Work will take place on both structures simultaneously.
In addition to the temporary signals and 45 mph speed restriction, a 12-foot width limit will also be in effect.
The contract was awarded in September 2019 and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2020.
Motorists should slow down, watch for stopped traffic and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
All work is weather dependent.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.