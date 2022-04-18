RUSHVILLE – Internet connectivity is vastly improved at the Boys and Girls Club of Rush County thanks to the generosity of NineStar Connect and Rush Memorial Hospital, who partnered to cover the cost of fiber optics connection to the building.
With such a great wi-fi connection the Boys and Girls Club of Rush County can offer so much more to their membership. Alison Feehan, Unit Director, pointed out some of the benefits now being offered:
- Computer science programming;
- Resume robotics programming;
- Begin digital arts;
- Begin app development;
- Offer eSports;
- Increase access to various educational web programs; and,
- Improve video conferencing for professional staff development.
With the new super internet connectivity, the Club is able to be the venue for Rush TechFest, a free family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. A grant from Purdue Center for Regional Development and Duke Energy Foundation has made it possible to hold this combination of school carnival and trade show.
It will be a showcase of fun and engaging activities to learn more about internet uses for both children and adults. There will be free food and several great door prizes. Also if you are willing to rate your internet access, cost, and quality needs, your response will be put in a drawing for a 55-inch smart TV.
Jon York, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County issued this invitation, “Visit anytime, but especially on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are so much more than a place for youth and teens to just hang out after-school. We assist parents and schools in transforming our most valuable asset, our children, into productive, responsible and caring citizens. The Club offers activities and programs in our three Priority Outcome Areas: Healthy Lifestyles, Academic Success, and Good Character and Citizenship. “
Special thanks to NineStar Connect and Rush Memorial along many other businesses, organizations, and private citizens whose support have made the Boys and Girls Club of Rush County a great place to be.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.