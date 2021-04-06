RUSHVILLE - The Boys and Girls Club of Rush County is recognizing its members with the Youth of the Year Award.
This year’s Youth of the Year finalists were Adrian Apodaca, Layla Shepherdson, and Karson Gipson.
The three finalists provided an essay and were interviewed. According to organizers at the Boys and Girls Club, the competition was very tight, but the results are in. The 2021 Youth of the Year is Adrian Apodaca.
“The Club couldn’t be more thrilled to have Adrian represent us and our community,” Program Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Rush County Gretchen Williams said. “He is truly a leader of our future and we are so excited for him to be a part of this opportunity.”
Youth of the Year is an effort to foster a new generation of leaders, fully prepared to live and lead in a diverse, global and integrated world economy.
In the 21st century world and workplace, leadership skills such as communication, goal-setting and teamwork are essential for everyone, especially young people preparing to meet the challenges of adolescence and adulthood.
With a grassroots beginning in 1947, Youth of the Year has evolved into a comprehensive leadership development program.
-Information provided.
