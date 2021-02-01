BATESVILLE - Batesville Primary School (BPS) will have registration for the Mandarin Dual Language Immersion program offered to incoming kindergartners for the 2021-2022 school year, according to BPS Principal, Brad Stoneking.
Kindergartners enrolling in Batesville Primary School for the 2021-2022 school year have the option to participate in a Mandarin Dual Language Immersion program. BCSC will host a parent information meeting to provide details about the immersion program.
Families with children already in the program are not required to attend, but must register online. The parent information meeting will be held at BPS (760 State Rd. 46 W.) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8 in the cafeteria.
Unless otherwise stated, all individuals must wear a face covering and follow any additional guidelines to enter the building.
Online registration begins on Thursday, April 8 following our parent meeting. Enrollment in the Mandarin Dual Language Immersion program is on a first come, first serve basis.
Spaces will be limited to forty-eight (48) students. Students will be enrolled in the program in the order the online registration is received.
All incoming DLI students are still required to attend the kindergarten orientation on April 22 and complete all necessary orientation and online registration forms. Once all the slots are full, the remaining students will be placed on a waiting list.
For more information about the Mandarin Dual Language Immersion program, please visit http://batesvilleinschools.com/dli/.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.