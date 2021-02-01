BATESVILLE - Batesville Primary School (BPS) kindergarten orientation will take place Thursday, April 22 in the cafeteria and gym, according to BPS Principal Brad Stoneking.
Children must be five (5) on or before August 1 to enter kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year.
There will be 20-minute sessions between 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 7:15 p.m. To schedule a session time, parents should go online to http://batesvilleinschools.com/bps/prospective-parents/entering-kindergarten/.
The parents/guardians and the child should plan to arrive at BPS together. Parking is in the west lot and entrance is through the cafeteria doors.
The day of orientation we will need for families to bring the child, an original birth certificate and immunization records. If applicable, families should also bring official court custodial paperwork.
Unless otherwise stated, all individuals must wear a face covering and follow any additional guidelines to enter the building.
BCSC will offer online registration for the 2021-2022 school year. After signing up for an orientation time above, parents should then complete online registration by going to https://ecollect.accelaschool.com/Batesville.
Please select Kindergarten for the “Grade Level Student Will Enter” option. Parents should also make sure they select 21-22 for the “Enrolling School Year”.
Individuals with questions may contact BPS at 812-934-4509.
- Information provided
