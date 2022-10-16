GREENSBURG – Greensburg’s downtown gathering place, The Branch, will soon have more space for the community to use if its current crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of $50,000 by November 22.
If successful, the project led by All for One Ministry will receive a matching grant as part of the IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program, started by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority in September.
Funds from this campaign will be used to renovate the remainder of the main level of The Branch’s current location at 113 N. Broadway Street.
With a coffee shop out front, the rest of the building will have space for community gatherings of all shapes and sizes. The new space will have a stage for musical performances, a large seating area with tables and chairs, a conference room, and a kitchenette.
As per their usual form, the CreatINg spaces grant is a matching grant, meaning that The Branch must round up $50,000 before the other $50,000 becomes available.
The fundraiser is now at $21,050, or 42 percent towards the goal.
“We are beyond excited and humbled to partner with the IHCDA to renovate the gathering space at The Branch,” All for One Ministry Executive Director Alex Sefton said, “This building has become a downtown staple, and the renovation project will enable us to love and serve Greensburg and the surrounding area like never before!”
The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.
For more information, go to www.thebranchgreensburg.com/.
