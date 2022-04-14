GREENSBURG – As was reported in Thursday’s Daily News, U.S. Senator Mike Braun made a stop in Greensburg earlier this week and visited with a small group of constituents at KOVA Fertilizer on N. Anderson Street.
He also spoke with the Daily News, and in the exclusive interview addressed several issues.
The Economy
It was recently reported that the inflation rate in the U.S. is at a 40 year high, and Braun said that’s the result of the federal government getting out of hand.
“There were a lot of things involved, but one of them was clearly the shut-downs and all the things we did to screw up the supply chain,” he said. “We poured a ton of money into the economy because we shut it down. Hopefully we learned those lessons and quit borrowing and spending. A little over three years ago we were $18 trillion in debt and we’re now $30 trillion. That’s a terrible legacy to leave to our kids and grandkids. … The lesson to be learned is to make sure we avoid it the next time we get into a pickle.”
Politics
Given the gridlock that has plagued Washington in recent years and the ever increasing levels of partisan politics that is evident on both sides of the political aisle, we asked Senator Braun if he thinks the art of compromise is dead.
“We as conservatives and Republicans probably don’t offer solutions in a small government effective way and on the other side of the aisle they’re political enterprisers and they think there is nothing too small or too large that the federal government can’t take on,” he said.
“I think they’re losing, currently, and we (Republicans) will do well in the mid-terms,” he continued. “That begs the question of what Republicans are going to do to address the problems that are out there that will benefit the entire spectrum. We’ve evolved to where one side has kind of become the party of ‘no’ or ‘I’m not interested’ and the other side wants to federalize everything. It’s got to be something in between. I think it’s a good opportunity for us, as conservatives, to start to rein it in and come up with practical solutions, maybe return a little bit more of the effort to state and local governments that are more responsible in terms of how they spend the taxpayers’ money.”
Governor
We also asked Senator Braun about his intentions for the future and whether or not he intends to run for governor, as some political pundits have speculated.
“I am considering it,” he said. “It’s been an honor to serve as a Senator for the State of Indiana, and we’ve been an active freshman Senate office for a little over three years. I’ll weigh out the pros and cons, because I’m a big believer in term limits, … so sometime early next year I’ll make my mind up.”
Braun also said, as he has before, that he continues to be concerned about illegal immigration at our southern border.
“We can’t continue to be a country with open borders and all the problems that come with it,” he said. “That another issue and I think we’re on the right side of it, but it’s an immense issue and how we resolve it remains to be seen.”
About Braun
According to Wikipedia, Braun is from Jasper, Indiana.
He graduated from Jasper High School then attended Wabash College where he graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in economics, and Harvard Business School, where he earned an MBA.
After graduating from Harvard, Braun moved back to Indiana and joined his father’s business manufacturing truck bodies for farmers.
When the economy of the mid-1980s hit farmers hard and his father's business nearly went under, Braun steered the business in the more lucrative direction of selling truck accessories.
The business subsequently grew from 15 employees to more than 300.
In 1986, Braun and Daryl Rauscher acquired Meyer Body Inc., a manufacturer of truck bodies and distributor of truck parts and equipment.
In 1995, Braun fully acquired the company. Meyer Body was renamed Meyer Distributing in 1999. Braun is its president and CEO.
