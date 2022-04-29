RUSHVILLE — The Brazilian musical ensemble Paulo Padilha e Bando spent the past week in Rushville and performed a free public concert Thursday evening at The Princess Theatre as well as several shows for local elementary schools as part of Arts Midwest World Fest, a partnership between Arts Midwest, the City of Rushville and Imagine:nation.
"As we accompanied the musicians to each performance, whether it was the workshops at the local elementary schools or the open public concert, we noticed it was nearly impossible to sit still while experiencing Paulo's music," Rush County Imagine:nation board member Shelly King said. "Tapping feet, clapping hands, swaying and moving in our seats brought smiles and joy. This connection through the arts is what we at Imagine:nation want the community to experience. It's like an open door to experience something new without leaving the comfort of our own community. We call it an infusion of cultural awareness through the arts experience. We imagine a community where everyone is included, can gain exposure to new ideas and express creativity. And we were so delighted to be the host in partnership with the City of Rushville and Wolfe Theatres to bring this first live musical performance at The Princess Theatre in celebration of our 200 years as a community. We know it will not be the last."
"The members of the band shared that they experienced a true taste of warm and welcoming Hoosier Hospitality through our arts and cultural exchange," King added.
World Fest offers Midwestern communities, especially smaller and mid-size communities, an opportunity to experience music, language, and culture from across the world.
A music teacher with more than 25 years of experience, Padilha is a master musician and educator who specializes in rhythm and song workshops.
His music is born from the urban bustle of São Paulo and mixes traditional Brazilian rhythms and styles such as Samba, Forró and Maracatu with contemporary nuances.
“We are very happy to be in the US for the fourth time, sharing our music and our culture and exchanging experiences with you,” Padilha previously said. “Popular music is one of Brazil’s most important treasures. Our music talks about our urban life, as we try to find the poetry, joy, swing, and fun in everyday experiences. We hope you will join us!”
“We’re incredibly excited to work with Paulo Padilha e Bando for our first in-person World Fest tour since February 2020,” Torrie Allen, President & CEO of Arts Midwest, said. “This work will engage deeply with Rush County residents and will allow us to reach a range of audiences with Paulo’s dynamic Samba music and spirited educational workshops.”
Paulo Padilha e Bando's local visit included performances at Rushville Elementary East and West, Arlington Elementary, Milroy Elementary and Mays Academy.
Rush County Imagine:nation is a group of volunteers dedicated, in part, to helping develop an appreciation and love of the arts throughout the community.
The group's mission statement reads:
Rushville and Rush County will be known as a community leader in arts-led community economic development, growing the population and attracting businesses through investment in quality of place and culture. These investments will build on existing assets and traditions. Our art focus will be on performing and visual arts and engage people of all ages and abilities to promote diversity and inclusion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.