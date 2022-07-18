GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community Bread of Life was a recent recipient of a $2,000 grant from nonprofit “TCC Gives,” the national Verizon retailer foundation, as a part of the company’s 10 Days of Giving program.
Leading up to TCC’s 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway on July 31, when stores nationwide will give away backpacks full of school supplies for students ahead of the school year, TCC is holding 10 give-back initiatives to benefit its customers and nearly 850 store communities, with one being that five nonprofits across the nation received grants from TCC Gives.
Customers and employees were encouraged to nominate their favorite nonprofits in this initiative and then vote for them to receive the grand prize of $25,000. At the end of the voting, Greensburg Community Bread of Life finished in the top five and received $2,000.
The organization plans to use the funds for its school and community-based violence prevention programs.
Earlier this year, Bread of Life launched their education series RISE.
RISE classes are designed to cover a variety of topics like budgeting, gardening and saving on utilities, as well as financial literacy through a partnership with First Financial Bank. All classes are offered at no charge to the participants.
All classes are free and open to the public.
For more information or to register, call 812-663-1055.
Greensburg Community Bread of Life, Inc. is at 720 Randall Street in Greensburg. The organization can be reached at 812-663-1055 or 812-662-4887 or by visiting https://www.greensburgbreadoflife.com/
Bread of Life’s serving hours are 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and their office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
