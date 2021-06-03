GREENSBURG – Local residents will have expanded access to free meals and community space if a new crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of $50,000 by July 31.
If successful, the project led by the Greensburg Community Bread of Life will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) CreatINg Places program.
“We are pleased to partner with such a giving and charitable organization in Decatur County,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “The Greensburg Community Bread of Life already provides nutritious meals to people in need and can expand its mission with the help of a successful crowdfunding campaign. I’m encouraged by the leaders behind this mission as they look for new ways to serve more people and continue being a resource for Hoosiers, especially in their community.”
Funds from the “Make Room for More” campaign will be used to expand the Bread of Life community soup kitchen and provide double the dining space for patrons, larger dry and frozen food storage capacity, and a safer, more efficient kitchen workspace.
Additional benefits of this project include community space for group meetings, a venue for nonprofit fundraising efforts, and community education classes.
“One of the reasons we love living in Decatur County is the generosity of our community. The availability of the CreatINg Places grant multiplies our giving which will allow the Bread of Life to impact those in our community who are hurting by showing them love with hot meals, financial literacy education, and compassion," said Mark Schabel.
"We do not know a better way of loving our neighbors than getting involved with the Bread of Life,” said Greta Schabel.
The Shabels are co-chairs of the ongoing capital campaign.
The CreatINg Places program began in 2016. Projects have raised more than $5.1 million in public funds and an additional $4.1 million in matching IHCDA funds.
The CreatINg Places program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities with 501c3 or 501c4 status and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.
To contribute, visit www.patronicity.com/project/greensburg_community_bread_of_life_make_room_for_more_campaign#!/..
To learn more about the Greensburg Community Bread of Life, visit www.greensburgbreadoflife.com/
