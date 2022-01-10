GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Community Bread of Life’s first educational series “RISE” launches at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 20, in the new dining room at the BOL soup kitchen at720 E Randall Street.
Each hour-long classes will offer free to the community education on topics like budgeting, gardening, handyman basics and even how to buy a car. Classes are from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and are just another realization of Director Melissa Foist’s long-awaited dreams upon starting the kitchen in 2002.
“I want this to be a facility that the community can get some good out of for more than just a good meal,” Foist said in a Daily News article in late 2021. “I want the community to feel they can enjoy the space for things other than just a meal when they’re hungry.”
Since then, with the help of countless volunteers and a faithful and involved board of directors, 429,000 meals have been served, 2.6 million pounds of food have been rescued, and countless empty stomachs in the community have been filled.
Tailoring the warehouse building into a workable soup kitchen, the first of Foists dreams, is almost complete.
A modern business office with a sizable board room opens into the washer/dryer room equipped with a wet sink and a full shower. Off the immediate staff entry is the dish room with industrial dish washing machines and dish storage. After that, the heart of the facility opens to welcome daily guests and evening workshop students.
The dining room is equipped with a new line of steam tables, pans, and restaurant quality dinette seating, along with a giant screen television on the north wall for electronic presentations.
The food rescue area has a double door vehicle bay and storage for the BOL vans inside the facility.
The food prep area leads into a large kitchen volunteers will surely love – no more bumping into each other.
Central to the complex of offices and meeting rooms are two giant walk-in freezers, large enough to hold as many turkeys as necessary. There will be no more turkey dinner storage issues.
The dry pantry spans five aisles deep of rows at least 50 feet long.
“For me personally, it’s opening my eyes to a broader picture of the world outside,” Foist’s Administrative Assistant Debbie Mack said. “In the bigger cities, you see it wherever you look – people who are hungry. But in smaller towns, you don’t see it as much and you think it’s not here, but I’ve learned so much. The one thing that amazes me is the amount of food we rescue. It’s good food, and it’s just being thrown away.”
Programs will be hosted/coached by representatives from the community, but First Financial is hosting the first semester Financial Literacy classes.
- Call the BOL before attending any of the classes for headcount reasons. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. before each class begins. No childcare is offered.
