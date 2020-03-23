GREENSBURG - With all non-essential businesses closed for the foreseeable future and families on virtual lock down to slow the spread of COVID-19, certain key organizations move to the forefront in urgency of purpose, and the Greensburg Community Bread of Life is among them.
"We are still able to feed God's flock, but we're going to have to do it through a drive-thru situation, just like the turkey noodle dinner fundraiser," said BOL Director Melissa Foist.
Like other businesses, the soup kitchen is carefully following all appropriate safety procedures as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is asking all volunteers and patrons who have been traveling to self quarantine for 14 days, despite the increasing need for volunteers.
"We're still in desperate need of volunteers so we don't see any interruptions in our service to our patrons," Foist said.
Greensburg Community Bread of Life serves upwards of 400 meals weekly to those who need it.
"There just isn't any reason for anyone in this community to go hungry," Foist has said on multiple occasions."This is no different."
The recent fundraiser, Bread of Life's annual drive-through turkey dinner, has become one of the larger fundraisers for the kitchen since the Daily News first reported on them in 2006. Foist, with a faithful group of supporters and volunteers, have tended the hungry in the county for 14 years.
If the sum total of meals served during the most recent drive-through turkey dinner is any indication, volunteers and the very few paid staff working at BOL are doing a world of good.
"We served 1,882 meals for the day this year, and 479 of those were lunchtime deliveries," Foist said.
She noted that this year's event resulted in a $38,000 profit.
"I can't take any credit for it," said Foist. "God has been faithful to us from day one. You might not get to hear the thank you from the ones we serve on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, but they know when they walk through our doors that someone cares about them."
