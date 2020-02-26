GREENSBURG - While the snow falls, the kitchen staff and volunteers at the Greensburg Community Bread of Life are busily preparing for the day's meal, but also thinking about the work needing to be finished for the upcoming Bread of Life turkey and noodles fundraiser scheduled for Thursday, March 5.
"I actually learned how to cook from my mother, but I also learned from my grandmother, who I loved to pieces," said Bread of Life founder and Executive Director Melissa Foist as she poured cooked broccoli into a food processor for cream of broccoli soup.
"When I was a kid, that's how family got close, by gathering in the kitchen. And if you wanted to learn how to cook, you sidled up next to Gramma," she continued. "Of course, the real trick is making that food go as far as it could. When I went up to Second Helpings, I really learned how important it is to keep it all so none of it goes to waste."
Foist, the Bread of Life staff and countless volunteers have been busily preparing for the annual turkey and noodles fundraiser.
"They've been preparing for the event for months now. I've got all my turkeys deboned and they're in bags in the freezer in the back building, and we've got 32 10-gallon food totes of homemade noodles drying in the front freezer," she said.
In 2019, the event raised $33,265, the best year thus far. Three hundred and fifty lunch meals were delivered, and 1,343 dinner meals were sold including deliveries, for a grand total of 1,693 meals served - a new record.
Opening the door for the walk-in freezer, she pointed to several white-lidded pickle buckets. Opening one, she revealed a stack of neatly made piecrusts, all ready for filling and baking.
"My dad and I made 250 pie shells from scratch to get ready. Things seem to be moving along," she said. "I can't wait to get this over so we can have a clean freezer again! It's coming together!"
Drive-thru times for this year's event are 4 to 7 p.m.
Last year was the organization's first year offering lunch delivery and because of a great response it is available again this year from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Delivery is available for orders of 12 lunches and more. Call the kitchen at 812-662-4887 to schedule early before lunch tickets run out.
Dinner delivery will also be available for orders of 20 or more to the same address and can be scheduled between 6 and 7 p.m., but must be scheduled ahead of time through the number above.
Meals are $10 each and cash, checks and credit cards are accepted as payment.
This year's menu includes homemade turkey and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade apple pie with streusel, and a homemade yeast roll.
Bread of Life is located at 700 E. Randall Street, Greensburg. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Turkey and noodle dinner tickets are available at the Bread of Life, at the Greensburg Public Library, at Greensburg Elementary School through Katelyn Butz, at Greensburg Jr. High School through Jodi Koors, at the Greensburg High School through Sara Amrhein or online at www.eventbrite.com/o/greensburg-community-bread-of-life-18301421414.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.