GREENSBURG – The 16th annual Greensburg Community Bread of Life turkey noodle drive-thru dinner is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2.
Tickets for the event must be pre-purchased online at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by stopping in at the soup kitchen. Cash, check and credit card are acceptable means of payment.
Delivery times for the dinner are for lunch (12 meals or more) from 11:30 to 1 p.m. and for dinner (20 meals or more) between 6 and 7 p.m.
If interested in delivery, call Tina at 812-662-4887.
Tickets are available from a Bread of Life board members, at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public library, from Sarah Amrhein or Nicole Niese at the Greensburg Elementary, or Jodi Koors at Greensburg Junior High School.
All meals are $10 each.
The feast includes turkey and homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, a yeast roll (made from scratch) and a slice of home-baked apple pie.
Bread of Life Director Melissa Foist has been involved in this annual fundraising effort for 16 years, so for her there aren’t many surprises associated with the event. It’s now habit.
One thing that does surprise her since the kitchen expanded into a larger building a year ago is the community that has sprung up around the not-for-profit.
“In the beginning, I learned how to feed somebody, and along the way I’ve learned to be scrappy and put things together in the way that I have to,” Foist said. “But since we’ve been in the bigger building, we’ve sat back and watched this beautiful relationship blossom between people.”
Foist’s administrative assistant Deb Mack said, “Before, the regular patrons would come in and eat and move out, but now there’s even a couple that will sit and talk after their meal with the other patrons.”
And, younger adults are now patrons of the soup kitchen. Foist said that they make time to come in, eat and talk to someone, anyone, and tell them what’s going on in their lives.
Foist is always very focused and on-task; she’s a real life version of the cartoon Tasmanian devil.
“I stop for a minute and turn around and I see people loving on each other while they chop cantaloupe, and that amazes me,” she said.
The Bread of Life currently needs 100 pounds of butter to complete the next step of preparation for “Turkey Noodle Day.” Anyone willing to make a donation is urged to call 812-662-4887.
