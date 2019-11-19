GREENSBURG - Santa will be making his first holiday stop Saturday, Nov. 23 at Greensburg City Hall to have breakfast with area youth, all courtesy of the local Meals on Wheels organization.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and will feature a yummy meal of biscuits and gravy with all the trimmings as well as a visit by the jolly old elf.
Yes, the holiday season is here again and it’s time to start planning festivities, shopping for loved ones, and making wish lists. What better way to kick off the 2019 holiday season than by having breakfast with Santa?
“Santa is coming straight to us from the North Pole, and Denise Manus has decorated a beautiful backdrop so the kids can get a picture of themselves on Santa’s lap,” Meals on Wheels Director Diana Robbins said.
Walgreen’s will be taking one free photo for each family, but larger photo packages will be available to purchase.
Robbins is especially excited about the silent auction.
"There are over 200 items in the silent auction this year, with 200 very generous businesses in the county donating their nicest stuff," Robbins said.
The list of silent auction items is amazing. It includes an auto-start kit including installation, overnight trips and tickets to Holiday World, tickets to Indianapolis Indians baseball games, two processed half hogs, and a wealth of other items that would make excellent Christmas gifts.
Robbins is always a gracious hostess and a talented fundraiser for a cause that is very near and dear to her heart. No one will argue the fact that the fundraisers she throws for Meals on Wheels are always exciting and successful.
She is very thankful to the organizations that support Meals on Wheels.
The Gold sponsors (those who donate $500 or more) for this year’s event, which serves as Greensburg’s official holiday season kickoff, are Premier Ag and Land O’Lakes, and Robbins is always grateful to Morning Breeze for supplying the breakfast.
Many remember when Santa started partnering with Robbins by offering children the opportunity to have their photos taken on Santa's lap at High Point in 2012. Much time has passed, but the jolly old elf is still generating Christmas spirit like clockwork.
And, he's looking forward to seeing all the little ones in Greensburg and to hearing what they want for Christmas.
Youngsters began enjoying Breakfast with Santa locally at High Point Orchard. They had story-telling and Christmas carol singing, and Santa handed out gift bags to each child.
Making the Greensburg event a priority every year has taught Santa a lot about children.
"I just love coming to this little town," he said. "But don't think I spend much time on sugar plums or dancing fairies. It's all about FortNite on the ol' Playstation and cash!"
Meals on Wheels is a 501c(3), not-for-profit organization providing meals to several disadvantaged and shut-in residents in Greensburg. Depending largely on grants and donations from city businesses and foundations, the organization has fundraising events like this to pay their operating costs and provide nutritional meals to the needy.
Adults tickets for Breakfast With Santa are $5; children will be admitted for $3.
