The Daily News has learned per the Decatur County Health Commissioner, effective immediately, all extra curricular activities in the county are shut down for at least the next two weeks. This includes all practices and games. Decatur County will need to be out of Red Status for two consecutive weeks before they can resume.
breaking
BREAKING: All Decatur County sports on hold
- Staff Report
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Remembering my wonderful daughter
- Man dies after standoff with police in Batesville
- Christmas on Main this Friday in Rushville
- Decatur Co. remains 'in the red'
- Candy shop opens in downtown New Albany
- Covid-19 drives changes for Daily News Cheer Fund
- Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 update
- POLICE BLOTTER 1110
- There’s a new kid in town
- Wilkison signs with OSU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.