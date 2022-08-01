NEW CASTLE - Henry Community Health Board of Trustees announces Brian Ring as President and Chief Executive Officer effective Aug. 1, 2022. Ring has served as Chief Operating Officer for the past 12 years and has served in several leadership roles during his 25-year career with HCH.
“I am honored to lead HCH as President and CEO and continue our deep commitment to providing the highest quality of care to the communities we serve,” Ring said.
“I look forward to continuing to work alongside our board of trustees, leadership team, physicians, and incredible team of caregivers on the opportunities ahead,” Ring continued.
Henry Community Health has been serving the community since 1930, with everything done rooted in a commitment to excellence. With advanced technology and nationally recognized expertise, HCH delivers world-class care by caring for patients like family.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.