RUSHVILLE – Sponsors have announced the live return of Brian’s Cause, which is scheduled to take place from 3 to 8 p.m. November 5 at the Knights of Columbus, 227 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Each year, the Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation hosts an event to honor local cancer patients and survivors.
Funds raised go back to the community in support for neighbors who are battling cancer and need financial assistance through the Brian’s Cause Cancer Treatment Relief Fund.
Brian Conner, a lifelong Rush County resident, was diagnosed in 2006 with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer. A group of family and friends from within the community raised funds to help cover “Brian’s Cause.” It was determined that this would become an ongoing effort to assist other “Brians” who will need the same aid and support shown to Brian.
The major components of this year’s event include a 5K “road race” at 3 p.m. followed by a “Cancer Celebration” at 4:30 p.m. and a chicken fry (dine-in or carry-out) from 4 to 8 p.m.
The Race
The road race starts and ends at the K of C with check-in and registration from 1:45 to 2:50 p.m. race day
The cost is $20 for race only, $30 for the race and long-sleeved shirt, and $35 for the race and a sweatshirt.
Amy Tush is the Race Director and can be reached at 847-708-5827 for more information.
Cancer Celebration
All area cancer survivors and patients are invited to participate in this year’s Brian’s Cause event 3 to 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus.
“We will celebrate all survivors and patients as a whole and not single out any survivors,” according to Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation Director Theresa Alexander.
All survivors in attendance will receive a free long-sleeved shirt and one complimentary chicken dinner from the K of C.
Other related merchandise is available to purchase now online and/or at the event. Visit www.rushmemoriahospitalfoundation.com where you will find shirts, sweatshirts, prayer crosses created by The Sampler, or commemorative pinwheels dubbed “Petals for a Purpose.”
“These pinwheels are perfect to honor and or remember cancer patients,” Alexander said.
They’ll be available to personalize the day of the event to then be displayed in the lawn for all to see.
“We are so excited for this year’s event as it has been online for the last few years and we are excited to be in person again and celebrate with survivors and their family and friends,” Alexander continued. “All are welcome and encouraged to participate. We look forward to seeing everyone on November 5th!”
INTAT is the presenting sponsor for this year’s Brian’s Cause event.
Questions about what’s planned may be directed to Alexander at (765) 932-7568.
