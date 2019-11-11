GREENSBURG - High Point Events in Greensburg recently hosted an unusual but fun and informative event for brides-to-be: a bridal fair complete with catering, fashion, photographers, and even a runway show that helped young brides through the growing and increasingly complicated business of planning their own weddings.
Noelle Hermesch, the owner of Rouge Bridal at 2015 E. Main Street, one of the newer businesses on the Greensburg square, was pleased with the turn-out.
"I just want to help brides find the right services they need to make their wedding perfect," she said. "I wanted to offer them a good selection of good vendors who work well together."
The event provided an opportunity for brides to meet and mingle, try some heavy hor d'eourves, and make some important decisions about "their day." Catered by Brau Haus in Oldenburg, there were photographers, wedding planners, cake bakers, florists, and a local DJ service was on hand.
Each guest received a tote-bag with "Bride" emblazoned on the front.
"Finding a gown is hard!" said bride-to-be Becky Cunningham. "I find a gown I love, and then I see others I like too. It's confusing sometimes, but the whole process is great. I love it!"
High Point Events, one of the very few sizeable local event venues in the county, changed hands in March of this year.
The new owners are Vital, the 26-year-old son of the Belgium-born Hulsbosch Dairy family, and Kuyhlia,a 23-year-old Realtor and former Colts cheerleader from Batesville.
As reported in an earlier Daily News story, they did much research about the bridal industry before buying the property with its scenic grounds, orchards and various sized event buildings.
“We only need 40 weddings a year to make this work, so I think it’s possible,” Kuyhlia said.
They added on to the largest building on the property, the Red Barn (previously a restaurant and High Point gift shop) and have settled in.
“We have lots of ideas, and there’s a lot of opportunities here," Kuyhlia added. "We really can't complain about business. It's been a lot of hard work, but it's been worth it."
Rouge Bridal can be contacted at www.rougebridal.com or by calling 812-593-4851.
High Point Events can be reached at www.highpoint-events.com or by calling 812-212-5899.
