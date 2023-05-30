RUSH COUNTY - The Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E & B Paving has announced bridge work on Ind. 3 and Ind. 244 near Rushville.
These are two projects under the same contract:
Beginning on or after Monday, June 5, crews will close Ind. 3 over Little Blue River to repair the bridge deck and place rip rap underneath the bridge. This work is expected to be complete early July.
Beginning on or after Monday, June 12, crews will close Ind. 224 over Little Flatrock River to repair the bridge deck. This work is expected to be complete late June.
INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.
