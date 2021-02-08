MILAN - The Bridge of Hope Worship Center, located at 4050 E. Country Road 50 S. in Milan, will begin hosting Support Nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday beginning March 2.
The Bridge of Hope will offer three different sessions for its program. These sessions are titled Grief Share, Choosing Victory and Celebrate Recovery.
The sessions of Grief Share and Choosing Victory will start March 2 with four to six week intervals between the next rotation.
Grief Share provides help and encouragement after someone experiences the death of a spouse, child, relative or friend.
Choosing Victory provides an in-depth study for women who have been the victim of sexual abuse that are in need of healing and victory.
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ centered recovery program for those battling any kind of hurt, habit or some sort of hang-up.
Free childcare is provided during these sessions.
Pre-registration for a Support Night event is recommended due to the subject matter involved. To register, contact Bridge of Hope Outreach Director Melody Fields at 812-654-2350.
