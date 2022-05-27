DEARBORN/DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor Eagle Painting Company plans to begin work next week on a $1.3 million bridge rehabilitation and painting contract along I-74 in Dearborn and Decatur Counties.
On or after Wednesday, June 1, the contractor will close Johnson Fork Road under I-74. The road is scheduled to close for approximately three weeks to allow crews to safely paint steel components of the eastbound and westbound I-74 bridges. Traffic will be detoured along Old U.S. 52, Stout Road and Kocher Road.
Upon completion of work at Johnson Fork Road, the contractor will move to the I-74 bridges over Trackville Road and Tanners Creek.
Trackville Road is scheduled to close for approximately three weeks during painting operations. The official detour will follow St. Peters Road, Feller Road and Ind. 46 to the west of the closure; and Old Hickory Road, Post 464 Road and Ind. 46 to the east of the closure.
Other structures on the contract include I-74 over U.S. 52, I-74 over Whites Hill Road and Ind. 46 over I-74 in Dearborn County, and New Point-Ross Road over I-74 in Decatur County. Major impacts are not expected for interstate traffic.
The contract was awarded in August and has a completion date in mid-October. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
Painting is one of many preservation techniques utilized by INDOT to extend the life of bridge structures. Prior to painting, beams and other components are sandblasted to remove existing rust and the new coat of paint acts as a sealant to protect from water, salt and other factors that may cause corrosion.
