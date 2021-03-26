RIPLEY/FRANKLIN/DEARBORN COUNTIES - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Great Lakes Construction Company is expected to begin work next month on a $2.6 million bridge rehabilitation contract along I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn Counties. Work will take place on Lammer's Pike (C.R. 1500 N.) over I-74 and I-74 over Stout Road.
On or after Tuesday, April 6, Lammer's Pike will close over the interstate through early September for a superstructure replacement project in Ripley County (E of Batesville). The official detour route will follow C.R. 600 E. to S.R. 46 to C.R. 450 E. Rolling closures will also be necessary on I-74 during demolition work.
In mid-April, lane closures will begin on I-74 EB over Stout Road in Dearborn County for a bridge deck overlay project. Westbound lane closures are expected to begin in early May for the same project. Closures will alternate between left and right-hand lanes while work is in progress.
The third project on the contract is a bridge deck overlay on Enochsburg Road over I-74 in Franklin County. The overpass is expected to close in May for approximately three weeks. Additional details will be provided at a later date.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all construction zones. Queue trucks and law enforcement will be on-site to help alert drivers of lane restrictions. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The completion date for the entire contract is September 30, 2021.
- Information provided
