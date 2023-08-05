DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to begin a bridge deck overlay project next week on Ind. 46 in Decatur County.
On or after Monday, Aug. 7, Ind. 46 will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals at the bridge over Fall Fork Clifty Creek. The bridge is located just west of C.R. 750 W., between Hartsville and Greensburg.
Motorists should watch for stopped traffic at this location.
The project is expected to be complete by mid-October, weather permitting.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling in and near construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
