GREENSBURG – Longtime Special Olympics coordinator Jenny Maddux is stepping aside and handing her track and field whistle to the new coordinator for Decatur County Special Olympics, Alyson Bridges.
Bridges will step into her new role on April 1, and even though she follows in Maddux’s large footprints her personality, heart and experience in working with her own son make her especially suited for the job.
The wife of School Resource Officer and former Chief of Police Brendan Bridges and an underwriter for Indiana Farm Bureau, Alyson works at home on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays so that she can spend time with her son Jaxon.
“We found out Jaxon was autistic when he was three years old, and neither Brendan nor I had ever dealt with a disability in our families,” she said.
She admits she felt overwhelmed.
So, she contacted Maddux through the ARC of Decatur County, the not-for-profit dedicated to to “all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities realizing their goals of living, learning, working and fully participating in the community.”
From there, Alyson jumped in with both feet, becoming the secretary for the Decatur County ARC.
Jaxon wasn’t old enough to participate at that point, but through husband Brendan she had her first experience with Decatur County Special Olympics.
“From there, I just fell in love with Special Olympics,” she said.
She liked the tight-knit family of volunteers working with the Special Olympics athletes and what the organization stood for, and she realized how special each athlete was.
June 9 to 11, Jaxon will be competing in the Special Olympics Summer Games held at Indiana State University in Terre Haute. Preparing him for the games, added to maintaining a full-time job with Indiana State Farm and a position as secretary of the ARC, Alyson realizes the challenges she’s facing.
“It is a pretty big job, and I’ve had many conversations with my husband and with Jenny about this. It was just something that was weighing heavy on my heart and I thought ‘No, I think I can do it. I know the athletes and I prayed over it and took the jump.” she said.
When the news was released on social media, Alyson received calls from two sets of parents wanting to add their children to the sports roster.
“It’s just so nice to see them (the athletes) at events, because they have a smile on their face and they love what they do,” she said. “They know that there is something they can compete in, and they know there are athletes out there doing the same thing for the exact reason. It gives them a chance to join in and just be accepted.”
To contact Bridges about participation or volunteering for Special Olympics, email alysonnbridges@gmail.com or message her via the Decatur County Special Olympics Facebook page.
