GREENSBURG — The Greensburg City Council met Monday evening, without Mayor Dan Manus in attendance due to recent knee surgery.
Council president Jamie Cain addressed attendees with words from Manus.
“The mayor is not here tonight as he had knee surgery,” Cain said. “He is home trying to recuperate from the surgery. He wanted everyone to know he appreciates their thoughts and prayers.”
The meeting continued on with Councilman Cain, Councilman Darrell Poling and Councilwoman Vietta McKenzie.
Chief Bridges discusses fireworks
Police Bridges spoke with the council in regards to the department receiving of a large number of calls about fireworks and how it pertains to the noise ordinance.
Bridges stated the department simply enforces state law on the issue, as fireworks are not covered in the city’s noise ordinance.
State law prohibits that fireworks can be used year round between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on days that are not holidays. From June 29 through July 3 and July 5 to July 9, you can use fireworks from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset according to Bridges. For holidays – including Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, and New Year’s Eve – the window of time is extended from 10 a.m. to midnight.
You may legally use fireworks in three locations according to Indiana state law: your own property, the property of another person who has given their permission or a designated location set by local authorities.
The council and Bridges discussed steps in specifying fireworks in the city ordinance for future issues. He plans work on an ordinance alongside city attorney Chris Tebbe.
Council approves Veterans Way appropriation
City Engineer Ron May kicked off the meeting, presenting the council with the second and final reading of Ordinance 2019-14, an additional appropriation for Veterans Way, Phase II in the amount of about $727,000 for repayment of their bond.
May also presented the council with the second and final reading of Ordinance 2019-15, an additional appropriation for the Redevelopment Commission. The appropriation came in the amount of $500,000.
The council approved both ordinances.
Council approves Tax Abatement renewals
Executive Director of the EDC (Economic Development Commission) Bryan Robbins submitted numerous tax abatement renewals to the council as well during the Monday meeting.
Abatements that were submitted and approved came from GECOM, Valeo, Greensburg Commercial Warehousing, Hitachi, K-Fab, Mesco Manufacturing, Tom Welage Optometrists, Top Flight Athletics, Tree City Estates, Tree City Village and Whitaker Construction.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
