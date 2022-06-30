BRIGHT - The 32nd annual Bright parade will continue this year on Saturday, July 30.
The Bright parade started as an idea to boost the spirit of the Bright community. After decades of putting on the parade, Dale Lutz, Jody Blasdel, Art Little and their families are passing the torch to the Bright Area Business Association.
While much of the parade will remain the same this year, one thing will be a little different; the parade will start at 11 a.m.
As always, participating in the parade is free. Simply arrive at Bright Christian Church, 24457 State Line Road, Lawrenceburg, between 9 and 10 a.m.
Parade staff will guide you from there.
Those who would like to participate in the parade should be ready to come and show off their businesses, ball teams, Scout troops, antique cars and tractors, youth groups, dance teams, civic and political groups, etc.
Hundreds of people will be lining the route all through the town.
This year’s Grand Marshals are Jody and Karen Blasdel.
The Bright Area Business Association has quietly supported community events through golf outings, festivals and volunteerism.
Taking on the Bright parade is a perfect way for the organization to support all that is Bright and the community.
With the guidance of the founding members of the parade and the support of the community this year’s parade will be better than ever!
Questions about the parade may be emailed to parade@brightareabusinesses.com.
Bright is an unincorporated community and census-designated place in Dearborn County, Indiana.
