RUSHVILLE - Online registration for Benjamin Rush Middle School students in grades seven and eight for the 2022-2023 school year is underway.
Parents should complete registration forms for their students online from home through their Harmony account.
Parents and students may visit BRMS to acclimate themselves with the building on weekdays during school hours (8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) now through July 29.
A limited number of Chromebooks will be available in the lobby of BRMS for parents who do not have Internet access or who need help in registering their student.
Seventh grade and new student orientation will be held today (Thursday, July 21) in the gym at BRMS. Two orientation sessions will be offered, and parents may choose which orientation they will attend. The afternoon orientation begins at 2 p.m., while the evening orientation begins at 5:30 p.m.
Students new to Rush County Schools are asked to call BRMS at 765-932-2968 to schedule a registration appointment with the guidance counselor. BRMS is located at 1601 N. Sexton Street.
The BRMS student supply list is available on the BRMS website.
The first school day for students is Wednesday, August 3, and BRMS students will be dismissed at 2:20 p.m. that day.
BRMS will host an Open House from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 11.
Questions about enrolling or the back to school process in general may be directed to the school office at the number mentioned above.
