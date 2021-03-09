RUSHVILLE – Throughout the school year, staff members at Benjamin Rush Middle School recognize students for showing caring, empathy and kindness.
Staff members nominate students when they see them doing something nice for others. This includes things like helping a classmate with an assignment or helping a classmate pick up their items after dropping them.
Below are the students that were nominated in February along with the staff member that nominated them.
- Boden Ballenger – Mrs. Alspaugh
- Karma Wilson – Mrs. Sidell-Klein
- Carter Woolf – Mr. Martz
- Hailey Hill – Mr. Wise
- Josie Gurley – Mr. Pavey
- Jasmine Cooper – Mrs. Terri Marcum
- Wyatt Jacobs – Mrs. Julie Mahan
- Olivia Cooper – Mrs. Terri Marcum
- Aryn Koger – Mrs. Terri Marcum
- Jaidyn Worthen – Mr. Martz
- Devin Elder – Mrs. Jackson
- David Hull – Mrs. Mastin
- Charlie Miller – Mrs. Mastin
- Josie Gurley – Mrs. Hill
- Felicity Norvell – Mr. Wise
- Hailey Hill – Mr. Wise
