RUSHVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic changed the 2019-20 academic school year. Teachers, administrators and students had never been through anything like the spring semester of 2020. Adaptation was key for the success in these unique times.
Students at Benjamin Rush Middle School took the challenge head on and pushed forward to complete a successful school year.
The hard work paid off for several BRMS students with the privilege of being inducted into the 2020 National Junior Honor Society.
The National Junior Honor Society is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding middle level students. The organization honors students for excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.
These characteristics are formed through the foundation established at home with the student’s family. The blending of school and family helped solidify these five pillars in the students. The students who are inducted into the NJHS are held at a high standard, both at school and at home.
To qualify for the NJHS, students must possess a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average (4.0 scale) for the first three semesters of middle school. In addition to success in the classroom, students must demonstrate excellence in service by volunteering and helping others through many different ways, including the service learning model at BRMS.
These students exhibited leadership in a variety of ways including involvement, promoting and leading clubs and activities that benefit the school and community. As NJHS inductees, the students must display high character by being honest, reliable, compassionate and kind in daily interactions with fellow students and BRMS staff members. The students also learn good citizenship and become involved in improving the school and the community.
The following students met the five pillars of responsibility and were inducted into the 2020 BRMS National Junior Honor Society: Mallory Angle, Kately Asher,Josie Ballenger, Havana Brown, Landon Browning, Owen Buckley, Jocelyn Cain, Olivia Cain, Quentin Cain, Matthew Clark, Kaden Collis, Daniel Corn, Jacob Crowder, Nathan Dora, Sophia Dora, Nicholas Durand, Kylie Gray Carter Hamilton, Madison Hankins, Shakayla Haymore, Kylee Herbert, Joseph Hubbard, Hali Keller, Ethan Knecht, Ericka Kuhn, William Kuhn, Charity Lauderdale, Promise Leining, Matthew Lynch, Brittney Mahan, Alexus McGuire, John McKee, Abegail, McKenney, Madison Meek, Cecilia Meo, Angelique Meza, Brody Miller, Evan Moore, Mia Norvell, Kiley Parsley, Gabrielle Pavey, Rhiannon Pea, Caleb Rector, Kara Reece, Lance Reed, Katie Ripberger, Reagan Robinson, Andrew Smiley, Olivia Smith, Dylan Tellas, Abagale Trimnell, Joshua Wainwright, Claire Waits, Isabell Westphal, Parker Wicker, and Eli Winzenread.
Below are speeches prepared by students explaining what the NJHS pillars mean to them.
Scholarship by Gabby Pavey
Scholarship is typically defined as an academic study or achievement. For us, it is not just being able to maintain a 3.5 grade point average for the first three semesters, we have to show it in what we do and how we act. Things such as studying for tests, participating in class, and doing extra work show the teachers and staff that we are suitable for this award.
Personally, academics are very important to me. By learning new things, we are able to ensure success in our future. As Malcolm X once said, “Education is our passport to the future. For tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare it today.” Learning isn’t always boring, that’s the goal, to find something we enjoy doing, and thrive at. Through academics, we are able to build a better future for ourselves.
Service by Madison Hankins
The definition of service in the dictionary is “an act of helpful activity”. To me service is giving and sacrificing for people’s comfort and for their needs too. Not just people in your everyday life, but for your neighbors and the elderly too. Service is putting others before yourself without protest. No matter what is going on in your daily life, you should always make service to others a priority.
What does service mean to NJHS? To the National Junior Honor Society, service means working well with others, volunteering, and participating in service activities for the good of others. At BRMS, the Enrichment classes have been doing service learning projects such as making decorations for Miller’s Merry Manor, hanging kindness quotes on the lockers, and sending letters and care packages to soldiers. This is important, as it shows us students what it is like to help others and not expect anything back. This helps us grow as people, and hopefully one day we can make the world a kinder place with our services. As said by the great Martin Luther King, Jr., “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?” Service is selfless, and selflessness can change lives.
Leadership by Caleb Rector
Leadership is looking out for the best interests of a group of people, guiding others to a goal that would not be possible alone. A leader drives others to accomplish a collective achievement, doing whatever it takes to get there. Two large concepts of leadership are described by Joel Barker and Arnold Glasgow. Barker once stated, “A leader is a person you will follow to a place you would not go by yourself.” Glasgow took a different angle, declaring, “A good leader takes a little more than his share of the blame, a little less than his share of the credit.”
Leadership is not measured by how much power a person has over other people, it’s measured by what that person chooses to do with the power they already have. People like Billy Graham, Mahatma Gandhi, and Martin Luther King Jr took the little bit of power they had and made a huge impact with it. You don’t need to be in a position of power to lead, you only need the right mindset.
Leadership can be shown in the classroom, during club meetings, or on the practice field. Leaders create a positive atmosphere for others to live in, and for students this atmosphere is BRMS. Leadership inspires others to better themselves, and to work together to achieve great things. This is why leadership is one of the pillars of the National Junior Honor Society.
Character by Claire Waits
When some people think of character, they might think of Disney princesses, superheroes and maybe even Mickey Mouse. But, I believe that someone with good character is someone who is a friend to everybody, kind towards people even when they aren’t kind back, and cheerful and happy, even on their worst days. If you have good character, you are also there for and show concern for others and put others before yourself. You are a committed student, you avoid cheating, and always follow directions.
I remember first coming into middle school, how scared I was. But once I got here, everybody was so kind, friendly, and welcoming. They showed amazing character. It is extremely important to me that students show good character in and out of school because you are constantly meeting new people, even when you don’t realize it. First impressions are everything and they will stick with people for a while. So make sure your first impression to others is one that you’re proud of. Helen Keller once said, “Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired, and success achieved.” Middle school can be hard for everyone, but it’s during this time in our lives when we gain the most character.
Citizenship by Mallory Angle
Citizenship is a tremulous part of my fellow students and my life. It is something that most of us are involved in every day. Citizenship is defined as “being a member of and supporting one’s community and country.” Being such a small school, more students are given the opportunity to be a part of organizations and clubs. As I am a part of many of these myself, I understand the importance of them. It is proven that being part of organizations and clubs boosts your academics in school, and I believe many students would testify for this statement. Being a part of these, it helps promote our leadership, ability to work together, teaches us skills for our future, and gives back to the community. Many of our clubs and organizations at BRMS give back to the community, even our sports teams. This will lay a solid foundation for all of our futures.
In ten years from now, we may not be involved in sports or other clubs, but we will all remember the important skills that they taught us and we can apply these in our lives in the future. So many of these skills will be helpful in getting a job and working together with others. Being a part of FFA has taught me skills as simple as the proper way to shake someone’s hand to public speaking. Both which will be something that I can take into my future with me. I have also been involved in various sports, which have all taught me leadership and the ability to work with others.
As you can see, citizenship is something that is very important in our lives now and the future. As we continue to move on to high school, college, and then the workforce, this will be the biggest part of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.