RUSHVILLE - Although students are becoming more familiar and comfortable with eLearning, it can still be a challenge for students and teachers. Benjamin Rush Middle School staff members realize this and see the hard work put in by the BRMS students.
“We are extremely proud of the hard work by staff and students to make our latest e-Learning closure a success. Many students made the most of this difficult time, which is not ideal, while some students went above and beyond and actually excelled during the closure,” BRMS Assistant Principal Derek Sumpter said.
Here are the teachers' recognition of the BRMS “super students” for the eLearning period of Nov. 12-24.
e-Learning Super Students
- Mrs. Alspaugh - Abby Hill and Cate Neuman
- Mrs. Albers - Abby Hill and Breauna Smith
- Mrs. Deaton - AJ Davis, Josie Gurley, Garrett Williams, and Sarah Williams
- Mrs. Sidell-Klein - Brooklyn Newbold and Dana Durbin
- Mr. Gaither - Isaiah Collis and Breauna Smith
- Mr. Galbraith - Avery Hill and Rebecca Tabeling
- Mrs. Wagner - Trisha Morgan and Audrey Angle
- Mrs. Junga - Landen Watkins and Breauna Smith
- Miss Peterman - Charlotte Nicholson and Sarah Williams
- Mr. Wise - Breauna Smith, Kyle Jacobs, Maelynn Henderson, and David Hull
- Mrs. Dillon - Meredith Erwin and Heaven Denney
- Mr. Martz - Heaven Denney and Aiden Philpot
- Mrs. Marcum - Rayden Edwards
- Mrs. Schwertfeger - Isaiah Collis, Rayden Edwards, Brooklyn Keller, and Jasmine Cooper
- Mrs. Terri Marcum - Quinn Barada and Makenna Ripberger
- Mr. Pavey - Samantha Mays and Angelina Hankins-King
- Mr. Perdew - Carlee Seybert and Tanner Ash
- Mrs. Slaton - Hayden Roberts and Jentri Wallace
- Mrs. Baker - Abby Hill and Cate Neuman
