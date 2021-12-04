RUSHVILLE — Students at Benjamin Rush Middle School are not only working hard on school work as the semester begins to wind down, but students are learning the importance of giving back to the community and to those in need.
Students in Mrs. Albers’ Enrichment Class have created holiday decorations to be given to and displayed at Flatrock River Lodge.
{span}In Mrs. Schwertfeger’s Enrichment Class, students are working on a service project for residents in the community. Students are sharing their time and talent to bring joy to others.
Students in Mrs. Cartwright’s and Mrs. Schwertfeger’s class came up with the idea for a combined sewing, language arts and service project to share with the elementary school.
Now in its 22nd year, the Social Studies Department at BRMS is continuing its Project Africa Buddy program. This year, BRMS has collected more than $1,700 for the project.
The Project Africa Buddy Program supports two African children: Serbi, a 12-year-old from Ethiopia, and Sekyimaa, a 9-year-old from Ghana.
BRMS students uplift these children in their thoughts and prayers, encourage and learn about the children and their respective country, culture and current situation through letter writing correspondence, and financial support to these less fortunate youngsters through their compassion and generosity. More than $20,000 has been raised in support of the Project Africa Buddy program over the past two decades.
