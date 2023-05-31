INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Broadband Office and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) have announced that Ohio and Dearborn counties, the town of Moore's Hill, the town of Dillsboro and the city of Rising Sun are the newest Broadband Ready Communities.
“Communities like these are exemplary in broadband readiness, especially paired with their collaborative approach,” said Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Ohio and Dearborn counties, the town of Moore's Hill, the town of Dillsboro and the city of Rising Sun have all taken a critical step to invest in and prioritize quality-of-life through broadband expansion. Congratulations to all the local leaders and residents. This is an impressive accomplishment for each community.”
The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
Earnie Holtrey, Deputy Director at the Indiana Broadband Office, congratulated all five Broadband Ready Communities, touting each of their efforts and their unified dedication to increasing broadband accessibility in 2023.
“Communities who come together and embark upon bettering their communities in tandem with one another are impacting the lives of Hoosiers in great ways,” said Holtrey. “This is an incredible example for our BBRC program. Congratulations!”
To-date, 82 communities across the state are now BBRC.
“Today, five new communities have joined the growing list of BBRC across the state. This is an incredible milestone for each community, the region and the state,” said OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner.
