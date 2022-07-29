GREENSBURG — Chief Deputy Prosecutor Doug Brown was named Optimist Law Enforcement Officer of the Year recently at a meeting of the Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club.
The Law Enforcement Officer of the year has become a yearly tradition since it was first awarded in 1985. Each year, a police officer, a deputy sheriff, and even lawyers have been decorated with the award.
Each honoree adds their name to a long list of noteworthy law enforcers who’ve gone “above and beyond” in the eyes of the public and the members of the Optimist.
Before the award is presented, members of the law enforcement community in the county were given an opportunity to speak about Brown’s manner and commendability.
Prosecutor Nate Harter spoke first, describing Brown’s history and demeanor.
Brown is a native of Shelby County and graduated with his bachelors degree from Wabash University in 1987. He finished at the Kinney School of Law in Indianapolis and then worked in Shelbyville for the Brown, DePrez and Johnson Law firm as a third generation member.
Brown served as the Deputy and Chief Prosecuting Attorney for Shelby County before coming to Decatur County as Chief Prosecuting Attorney in 2011. Harter said it was a pleasure working with Brown and that Brown “handled more work in the office than any of us care to count” and “been a counselor and mentor to countless attorneys who’ve followed after him.”
“It is altogether fitting that Doug should be honored for his work in our office, in the private sector, for the practice of law, and I’m immensely proud you’ve chosen him for this award,” Harter said.
Bill Meyerrose thanked Brown for “making me better,” shared stories of past dealings with Brown and said, “You get mad at him sometimes – I want to punch him in the throat, but he’s right. He makes all of us better.”
Judge Matt Bailey, Judge Tim Day and Police Chief Mike McNealy all made complimentary remarks about Brown, complimenting him on his tremendous work ethic, his fairness and accountability and his ability to listen.
After he was presented with the award, Brown said, “to hear all these comments is amazing to me.” Brown thanked the Optimists for the award, saying those in law enforcement rarely get this type of appreciation. Brown mentioned the names of past honorees and said, “for me to join that list of guys I respect and admire, it’s very humbling.”
He spoke about his wife and family and shared anecdotes of when he started in Decatur County.
After Brown’s address, Tebbe led the group in the Optimists Creed and the meeting adjourned.
The Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club is affiliated with Optimist International. According to their Facebook page, their mission is to “bring out the best in kids.”
The local club meets at 6:30 a.m. Thursdays in the Decatur County EMA conference room at 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg. Anyone interested in more information or joining is encouraged to contact a club member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.