A race is not always about the start line and finish line. There can be many experiences between those two points and Greensburg native Devon Brown will have plenty of new experiences as he takes on the challenge of the TransAm Tri 945.
The event, beginning May 25, is a 1,000 mile challenge starting in Florida and ending in Louisiana. Due to some rerouting of the courses, the event went from 945 to 1,000.
The TransAm Tri 945 starts at Lake Cane in Orlando Florida. This part of the adventure will be a 16-mile swim. Athletes have 18 hours to complete the swim.
After the swim, the athletes start an 805-mile bike ride.
Topping off the event will be a 124-mile run. The course begins near Mandaville, Louisiana, and finishes at Dauphin Island, Alabama. The course has a mixture of trails and pavement surfaces to challenge the athletes in the final stage.
The total distance of this race is more than seven ironmans.
The 37-year-old Brown will be the youngest competitor in the field.
Brown noted, “it goes to show it is never too late to start.”
Brown is also the lone racer from Indiana.
Devon’s father Dennis will be his crew and will drive the trailer full of gear for the duration of the race.
Brown has set goals to race 10 to 15 hours each day which would include 100 to 150 miles on bike days and 40-60 miles on run days.
In order to keep his body up with the grueling challenge, Brown will look to consume more than 7,000 calories each day.
This event is a big jump from Brown as far as distance.
“The longest race I have done to date was a 3-day 330-mile triathlon across Florida in the Florida Xtreme Triathlon in 2019,” Brown added. “Neatest experience with my dad getting to share my race with him as he crewed.”
Following this race, Brown will have raced in 50 percent of the states, five countries and two continents.
Brown’s resume includes 24-hour obstacle course races, 60-hour military style challenges and a 3-day triathlon in addition to Ironman Lake Placid.
“My oldest son, Dominic, has raced since he was five years old and my middle son, Gabriel, started racing last year at five years old,” Brown said. “Dom also does cross country (26th in the nation last season USAXC championships) and is on the GCAT swim team. Gabe also wrestles for Greenfield as a preschooler.”
Brown and Dom raced in Dom’s first adult triathlon recently on a 2-person team and the Brown’s won.
Brown’s family and especially his sons motivate him.
“I train and race because I want to be able to keep up with my boys and be physically able to do any adventures they want to try,” Brown added.
