DECATUR COUNTY — Incumbent Clinton Township Trustee Ronnie Bruner beat Barb Lecher for the Republican nomination Tuesday.
Bruner received 63 votes (64.95%) and Lecher brought in 34 votes (35.05%).
Bruner has served two terms as the Clinton Township Trustee and was an advisory board member for 35 years, according to a Daily News questionnaire he completed. He said he was committed to building a shelter house at Sandusky Park as well as standing behind the concerned citizens of Adams Township to reinstate funding to their volunteer fire department.
“I did have some competition this year, but I’m thankful for all the voters who came out and stood behind me,” Bruner said. “Clinton is the smallest township in the county so I have two cemeteries I’m responsible for maintaining and we have a park here.”
Lecher has served her community and the local Decatur County School system for more than 30 years, according to her questionnaire. She said she hoped to use her familiarity with local and state resources to serve her community.
“Congratulations to Ronnie Bruner. I know that he will continue to do great things for the people in Clinton Township,” Lecher said. “He is a wonderful man who I have great respect for. I would also like to thank all of the voters who came out to cast their votes. It was a great experience to throw my hat in the ring.”
