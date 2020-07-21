BATESVILLE - Tuesday, Bruns-Gutzwiller, Inc. was honored by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb as a Century Award honoree for 2020.
"We're really ecstatic about the fact that we've been in business 100 years. That's a rarity," Bruns-Gutzwiller, Inc. CFO Scott Smith said. "The current ownership is really happy that despite the COVID-19 pandemic we're able to celebrate this 100 years with our employees. We hope to have many more years to come."
The Governor’s Century or Half Century Business Award recognizes businesses in Indiana that have operated for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years while maintaining a commitment to community service.
Bruns-Gutzwiller Inc. has operated in Batesville since 1920. Tom Bruns and Tony Gutzwiller are current owners of the business.
"Their fathers and grandfather were the people who did a great job in leading the company through some difficult times," Smith said.
Gov. Holcomb honored 75 other companies and organizations in the state with the Governor’s Century or Half Century Business Award.
“It is an honor to recognize Hoosier business leaders who have been creating quality career opportunities for Hoosiers and running their businesses in Indiana for more than 50 or 100 years,” Gov. Holcomb said via a press release. “Through a strong dedication to their employees, their businesses and their communities, these companies exemplify the pioneering spirit and perseverance that will keep Indiana on the path to success for centuries to come."
More than 1,560 Indiana companies have been recognized during the award’s 29 year history.
The Governor's Century and Half Century Business Awards spring ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Recipients for 2020 are invited to participate in the 2021 ceremony.
"We really give the credit to our employees. They're loyal, they're hard working, they're craftsman," Smith said. "If we didn't have the core base of employees that we have and have had throughout the years, we wouldn't be able to stay in business. We really thank them, because they are the main reason we are able to see this milestone."
Bruns-Gutzwiller, Inc plans to host an employee and client reception sometime in late August to celebrate receiving the award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.