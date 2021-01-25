GREENSBURG — Exodus Realty of Greensburg is turning four years old this February and recently added Rush County native/South Ripley High School teacher realtor Amy Bryant.
Amy Bryant joins the staff of Exodus Realty as a new real estate broker. Amy is a new broker and is very familiar with a large cross section of southeastern Indiana.
“I have a passion for helping others and it is this passion that led me to pursue a career in real estate,” Bryant said. “It is my goal to make the buying and selling process smooth and enjoyable for each of my clients.”
“We are excited to welcome Amy to our office,” Exodus Broker/Owner Andrea Dennett said. “Her familiarity with Southeastern Indiana will add a lot of value to our clients.”
Exodus Realty now has nine agents on staff who combine for more than 100 years of expertise in the real estate industry. That includes Dennett’s own 30 years as a real estate professional, a milestone she reached at the start of 2021.
“I grew up with a parent who worked in the real estate industry,” Dennett said. “It’s really become my passion. I enjoy helping others find their dream home, and I have a staff of professionals who feel the same way. All of us at Exodus Realty are happy to help navigate the home buying/selling process.”
Exodus Realty at 347 E. Washington in Greensburg can be reached by calling 812-663-7355 or visiting www.exodusrealtygreensburg.com.
Staff Report
