RUSHVILLE – A new broasted chicken and salad bar buffet-style restaurant called “The Garage” recently opened in Rushville. The restaurant shares a building with Noble Roman’s and is situated at the north end of town on Main Street.
The building was once a tire and battery shop and sat empty after becoming the city’s property. Doug Rynard opened a Noble Roman’s franchise in a portion of the building. Already a franchisee, the first Noble Roman’s had been built inside Wolf Theatres during the early months of the pandemic in 2020 in order to help the theater gain additional income during a time when no movies were being released and locals were not venturing out.
The Garage and its roommate restaurant split about half of the building located at 1900 N. Main Street. The Garage faces away from Main Street and the actual garage of the original tire shop is currently being transformed into an axe throwing entertainment venue.
The Garage is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. A full salad bar is accompanied by chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans and biscuits and gravy for $12. The dining room seats about 24 guests and features a large screen which typically shows sports during lunch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.