GREENSBURG – The Decatur County 4-H Fair provided the perfect setting for an out-of-this-world competition as some very tech-savvy young inventors pitted their homemade robots against each other.
Logan Soendlin, Ali Nobbe, Si Nobbe and Sam Caffey brought their robots out for a show, putting them through the paces in a maze while they answered questions about their creations.
Dearborn County Extension Educator Liz Beiersdorfer was the judge, and the competitors proved quite eloquent as they answered her questions.
Si Nobbe had quite a bit to say when he chatted about his robot. This was not Si's first opportunity to build and work with robots.
"This is my second year at this," he said. "The ultimate goal for this one is to do multiple programs and adapt to multiple surroundings," he said.
He also explained the sensors he built into his robot.
"This is the touch sensor," he said, touching an apparatus on the front of his robot. "You can program it to do whatever you want it to do when this sensor is stimulated, but I just taught it to stop and back up."
When asked if he was nervous about this competition, he admitted, "Yup, a little."
Si worked on this robot for approximately two months before the competition.
"I put a lot of work into this, but if I don't win it's OK 'cause I had fun!" he said.
