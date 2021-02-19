LETTS – What does one do with two little girls, some mid-winter boredom and a lot of snow? You build an igloo of course!
Mark Powers and his two little girls Makenna and Bailey took about a week during the recent stretch of blustery weather to scrape enough snow into a pile to build and real, honest-to-goodness igloo, much like the Eskimos build all the way up north.
“I did it every year with my step-dad Moe Mozingo. He passed away recently, but we still did it for him,” Mark Powers said.
Building up a big pile up snow and using a shovel, Powers burrowed his way into the pile to form a small chamber leading to a larger one (the living room, perhaps) with a bench around the walls. He lined the entire space with floor rope lighting and added a small iron table (for igloo dining-out, of course) to finish off the homey setting.
Bailey wants to spend the night in the igloo, and thinks maybe three blankets and a candle might be enough to stay warm. Makenna disagrees. She thinks it would take “a hundred.”
And what happened to the snow that was removed? Bailey said that it was taken outside for Mark to use as shaping.
“I just started to dig on one side until I saw the light, and then I shaped the rest of it bit by bit,” he said.
Makenna finished with “and then when we got cold we went in and stood by the wood stove to warm up!”
