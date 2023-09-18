GREENSBURG – Greensburg’s new inclusion park is up and running following an official ribbon cutting ceremony held Saturday, Sept. 9.
Friends, family and guests of the City of Greensburg gathered at Rebekah Park for a cookout to celebrate the official opening of the Building Bridges Inclusion Park.
In late 2019, Greensburg Police Chief Brendan Bridges began speaking with city officials about bringing an inclusion park to Greensburg: an area designed for the physical, social and sensory concerns of children with heightened sensory issues and those on the autism spectrum.
Bridges had visited a similar park in Cincinnati with his son Jaxon, who is autistic. He watched Jaxon interact and play with kids of all ages and abilities at the park, and thought that a similar park would be a benefit to the residents of Greensburg.
So, he met with early childhood development professors, the CEO of Playground Equipment Services and Miracle Midwest to design and create the park here.
After appealing to city leaders for their blessing on the project, fundraising began.
Bridges soon learned the State of Indiana, the City of Greensburg and a host of other parties locally and around the state fully supported the project.
Banks, service organizations, interested private parties, the United Fund, the Decatur County Community Foundation, grantors and a host of other donors chipped in until the final price tag was met.
In July of this year, the Building Bridges Inclusion Park broke ground.
On hand for the official opening of the park were representatives from Miracle Playgrounds, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, the Decatur County Community Foundation, The ARC, Special Olympics, the Inclusion Park Committee leader and founder of the project, Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh, the Decatur County Parks director and Accelerate Rural Indiana, as well as a host of other community residents and children.
“This is not just about special needs kids,” Bridges said. “This is for the grandpa who’s on the zip line with his grandkids pushing him and the child who’s never been able to play.”
“It’s really about communication and social skills. I wanted everybody to work together and help each other.”
Greensburg’s Rebekah Park is at 115 N. CR 80 NE, just northeast of the Greensburg Public Library.
