BUNNIES ARE CUTE!

Bill Rethlake | Daily News | Paige Gauck, 15, shows one of her many rabbits. "I've got mostly New Zealand Whites, which are all white ones," she said. "New Zealands are a certain breed of rabbit and they can be white, red, blue, black or broken coated." Gauck also raises Californians; they are roughly the same size, but have darker ears, noses, feet and tails. Gauck explained that many of her rabbits, because they are still young, are not named. "We usually don't name them, but just know them by their tattooed registries. We name the bucks, though, because we keep them around for many years. They're ones we're most familiar with," she said. "Most of the preparation for showing rabbits is just genetics. They're not a really complicated project, and raising them gives me time to do other things in my life." In the past, Gauck has showed horses, hogs and goats. "Bunnies are just kinda cute," she said. She is the daughter of Kim and Andrew Gauck.
