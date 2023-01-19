INDIANAPOLIS – The Association of Indiana Counties has announced that Decatur County Councilwoman Deanna Burkart has been elected Secretary of Indiana County Councils Association.
Burkart is an Indiana University alum who is starting her second term on Decatur County Council where she is currently heading up a Payroll Study Committee as well as the ARPA Committee.
She is involved with the Readi Team and currently working alongside the mayor of Greensburg and Decatur County Economic Development director on the Make My Move program.
In addition, she is proud to be a wife of 26 years to Bill and mom to her daughter Morgan and son Hunter.
“I am so happy and humbled to be a part of the leadership team for ICCA,” Burkart said. “It will be a great opportunity to learn even more and become more involved in our legislative process than I already have been. I look forward to adding my skills and knowledge to help further the efforts of our organization.”
The Indiana County Councils Association serves over 600 county councilors from across Indiana’s 92 counties as a resource for professional training, legislative advocacy and networking.
The Association of Indiana Counties, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 1957 for the betterment of county government.
The various functions of the AIC include lobbying the Indiana General Assembly on behalf of counties, serving as liaison among counties, state and federal agencies as well as providing technical assistance and training to county officials and employees.
Information provided
