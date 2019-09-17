Morgan Burkart was recognized as a 2019 IFRW Scholarship Winner at the 38th Annual “Tribute to Women” Dinner hosted by the Indiana Federation of Republican Women (IFRW) Aug. 23, 2019, at the Ritz Charles in Carmel.
Auditor of State Tera Klutz, U.S. Senator Todd Young, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, IFRW President Suzanne Heinzmann, and Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell joined in recognizing Morgan Burkart for her outstanding service and leadership in her local community, at Ball State University and to the Indiana Republican Party.
The IFRW is very proud to recognize Morgan Burkart and appreciates her worthwhile scholastic, political and community activities.
Morgan is a Senior at Ball State University in Telecommunications with a concentration in Audio Production.
If interested in joining a local republican women’s group and the Indiana Federation of Republican Women, visit the IFRW website at www.IndianaFRW.org.
Information provided
