INDIANAPOLIS — Deanna Burkart was recognized as 2019 Honoree from the Decatur County Republican Women’s Club at the 38th Annual “Tribute to Women” Dinner hosted by the Indiana Federation of Republican Women (IFRW) Aug. 23, 2019 at the Ritz Charles in Carmel.
Auditor of State Tera Klutz, U.S. Senator Todd Young., Lt. Governor Suzanne Couch, IFRW President Suzanne Heinzmann and State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell joined in recognizing Deanna Burkart for her outstanding service and leadership in her local republican women’s club, the Indiana Federation of Republican Women and the Indiana Republican Party.
IFRW President Heinzmann reflected, “The ‘Tribute to Women’ is one way Indiana Republicans can acknowledge the tremendous volunteer work women contribute to make a difference in Indiana. Republican elected officials and candidates realize the commitment of time and energy that Federation members have given to make their elections successful. The IFRW is very proud to recognize Deanna Burkart and appreciates her worthwhile political and community activities.”
If interested in joining a local Republican women’s group and the Indiana Federation of Republican Women, visit the IFRW website at www.IndianaFRW.org.
